Darius Slay has bold prediction for Detroit Lions rookie CB Jeff Okudah

If you have followed along for the past 6 months or so, you are well aware that former Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay is a big fan of Lions rookie CB Jeff Okudah.

Slay recently joined former Lions S Glover Quin on his new podcast and spoke very highly of Okudah, including saying he is “gonna be the next one.”

“I see a bright future for him man,” Slay said. “He’s a humble kid. We was chopping it up. We watched some of my film. We watched some of his film together. I’m always here to help young kids because that’s what y’all did for me. Y’all led by example,” Slay told Quin. “You, Shean (Rashean Mathis), all the guys, man. One thing I can tell about myself is I don’t know what I’d do without that room we had.”

“You can see the hunger he got, man,” Slay said. “The story he got. Though, I ain’t gonna be the first to tell it. But the story he put out there for the world to understand where he comes from. You understand why he has that drive and that mentality to be one of the top corners that came out of college this year. I watched him, and I can only say the sky is the limit for that man. He’s got unbelievable talent. He just surrounds himself with people like I did and listens and he’s gonna be the next one, too.”

If you want to listen to the full interview, please click on the links below. Slay basically talks about his entire life and it is definitely worth the listen.

There are 2 parts.

Part 1

Part 2

Nation, what do you think is the ceiling for Jeff Okudah? Will he end up being better than Slay?