Detroit Lions News

Darius Slay comments on if he needs extension to play for Lions in 2020

By Don Drysdale

Detroit Lions News

Darius Slay comments on if he needs extension to play for Lions in 2020

One of the biggest decisions Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has to make this offseason is what his intentions...
One of the biggest decisions Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has to make this offseason is what his intentions are with Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay.

Slay, who will be going into the final year of his contract would like a contract extension but the Lions have not indicated (at least publically) if that is their plan.

On Wednesday, Slay spoke to the media about getting a contract extension with the Lions noting that he has always wanted to retire as a Detroit Lion.

“If they give me a contract, I’ll be blessed and fortunate for it. Like I say, I always wanted to retire as a Detroit Lion. But if it don’t happen, it’s cool. I’ll be all right. If I don’t, someone will be getting a great player.”

Slay was then asked if he needs a contract extension to play for the Lions in 2020.

“Of course I want an extension, but how that turns out, we’ll see,” Slay said.

Nation, do you think Quinn will give Slay a contract extension?

