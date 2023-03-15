Darius Slay confirms shocking news regarding his future with Philadelphia Eagles

Whoa! We knew the Philadelphia Eagles had given Darius Slay‘s agent permission to seek out a trade, but we did not see this coming. Just moments ago, Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles have made the shocking decision to release Slay. Not long after that, Slay confirmed that news by tweeting out, “Nothing but love Philly!! Let's see where we heading next..” When the move becomes official, Slay will become a free agent and will be able to sign with any team that is interested in adding him to their roster.

Key Points

The Philadelphia Eagles gave permission to Darius Slay's agent to seek out a trade, but instead, the team decided to release him, which came as a shock to many.

Darius Slay confirmed the news of his release by tweeting out a message thanking Philadelphia for their support and expressing excitement to see where he will be heading next.

As a free agent, Slay is now free to sign with any NFL team that is interested in adding him to their roster.

Why it Matters for Darius Slay and Philadelphia Eagles

This is a surprising move as Slay is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons for the Eagles. Reports are that the Eagles tried to restructure Slay's current contract, but they were not able to come to an agreement. Now, the 5-time Pro Bowl cornerback will become an unrestricted free agent when the move becomes official today at 4 p.m. ET.

Bottom Line: Slay will have a new team in 2023

- Advertisement -

The Eagles' decision to release Slay has come as a surprise to many. Slay's back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons for the Eagles have made him a valuable player in the league, and he will now become an unrestricted free agent. Despite attempts to restructure his contract, the team was unable to come to an agreement. It remains to be seen which NFL team will add Slay to their roster, but his release has certainly created a buzz in the league.