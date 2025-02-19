Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Detroit Lions

Darius Slay Discusses Future with Eagles and Potential Return to Detroit

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Philadelphia Eagles' cornerback Darius Slay is set to play in 2025, but his future remains uncertain.

Why it Matters

  • Slay, 34, enters the final year of his three-year, $42 million contract signed in 2023.
  • In 2025, he is slated to earn a base salary of $1.255 million and a $14.595 million signing bonus if the Eagles retain him.
  • Speaking on the St. Brown Bros. podcast, Slay acknowledged the business side of football and hinted at his potential departure from Philadelphia.
  • Detroit remains close to his heart, with Slay reflecting on his role in developing future NFL talent in the city.

Darius Slay's Quote on Detroit:

“Oh I love Detroit, that’s my second home. I do a lot for the City still, to this day. A lot of guys that’s from Detroit that’s in the league (were) all hanging with me when they were high school kids,” Slay said as quoted by Lions OnSi.

“Avonte Maddox, he trained with me when he was in high school. Sauce Gardner, your boy that you don’t like — Jourdan Lewis. Donovan Peoples-Jones, he was with me. A lot of the guys that I was in Detroit with while they were coming up, I used to have little (workouts), ‘Hey, meet me at this field.’ Lot of guys showed up, and a lot of those guys moved up, so I’ve got a lot of love. I went to all the games, I went to all the high school basketball games.”

Return to Detroit?

Slay, drafted by the Lions in 2013, expressed his interest in returning to Detroit, should his tenure in Philadelphia end.

“If it is, it is. If it ain’t, it ain’t. But for sure the two spots I would always love to be at are Philly and Detroit. The main two, the main ones I’d love to be at,” Slay added.

Key Stats & Further Reading

  • Darius Slay was drafted by Detroit in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
  • Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2020 in exchange for third- and fifth-round picks.

For more on Slay's career and future, visit the St. Brown Bros. podcast.

