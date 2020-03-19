Darius Slay hints there is more to come in regards to Lions HC Matt Patricia

Darius Slay may not be done quite yet.

On Thursday evening, Slay joined Mitch Albom on The Mitch Albom Show and he had some interesting things to say about his relationship with Detroit Lions’ head, Matt Patricia.

Slay told Albom that he and Patricia never saw eye to eye and that Patricia even told him not to work out elite wide receivers because he is not elite.

Just moments ago, Slay took to Twitter to hint that there may be more to come when it comes to his opinion about Patricia.

Facts he did!!! It’s more coming out https://t.co/wiX8Mi7iKu — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 20, 2020

Nation, what do you make of all this? Do you think there is something to this or is Slay just whining?