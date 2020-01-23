Darius Slay to honor memory of Marvin Jones son at Pro Bowl

In December, the sad news broke that Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr.’s son Marlo had passed away.

Now, Lions CB Darius Slay is honoring the memory of Marlo at the NFL Pro Bowl by wearing a custom made cleat which features Jones’ family and the phrase, “Rest in peace Marlito.”

It’s bigger than football!!!! Love ya bra @MarvinJonesJr rest easy Marlito Jones!!!!🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6JcHNFq5AM — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) January 23, 2020

Classy move by Slay.

The family of Marlo Jones continues to be in our prayers.