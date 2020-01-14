Did Darius Slay just hint at leaving Detroit Lions?

One of the biggest questions for the Detroit Lions heading into the 2020 offseason is what they will do with Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay. Will they give him a contract extension or if they will let him play out the final year of his current deal. Heck, maybe Lions’ GM Bob Quinn will attempt to trade his best defensive player. (It would not be the first time he traded a valuable player)

On Monday night, former Lions DB Quandre Diggs responded to a fan tweet which called out Slay for having “a damn hard team this season.”

“Y’all gonna miss him when he gone!” Diggs quote tweeted back.

As you can see below, Slay then responded to Diggs tweet, saying “Big facts!!!”

Now, there are plenty of fans who are panicking over this tweet as if it is Slay saying he is leaving the Lions after the 2020 season but there is no way to know that is really what he meant.

Maybe Slay (and Diggs for that matter) was simply saying that when he is eventually gone, he will be missed, which is a fact!

So, for those of you out there panicking, just relax! It’s only Tuesday!