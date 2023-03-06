Darius Slay, Quandre Diggs react to Matt Patricia rumor

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay may have a difficult time if former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia joins the Eagles' coaching staff. Slay has spoken out about his negative experience with Patricia during his time in Detroit, and rumors have surfaced that Patricia could be hired as a linebackers coach for the Eagles. Slay and Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs have taken to social media to express their concerns about the potential move.

Key Points:

Darius Slay had issues with former Lions coach Matt Patricia during his time in Detroit

Slay expressed a desire to retire as a Lion, but was traded to the Eagles in March 2020

Patricia is rumored to have an opportunity to join the Eagles coaching staff as a linebackers coach

Slay and Quandre Diggs have expressed concerns about the potential move on social media

How Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs reacted to Matt Patricia rumor

Here is how Slay and Diggs reacted to the rumor that Patricia could be headed to Philly:

Diggs tweeted, “Lol all ima say is that the Eagles made Slay a captain and traded for him from the situation he was in with that coach.. So do you wanna put arguably your best defensive player/captain in that position?”

Slay acknowledged that his situation with Patricia, while the two were in Detroit, was “crazy'.

The Bottom Line – Potential for Conflict in Eagles' Coaching Staff

The potential hiring of Matt Patricia by the Eagles as a linebackers coach has caused concern among some of the team's players, including Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs. Slay had a difficult time with Patricia during his time in Detroit, and Diggs has questioned whether it is a good idea to put Slay in a position where he could be coached by Patricia again. The Eagles will need to carefully consider any potential staff changes to avoid creating tension within the team.