The Detroit Lions made a pair of picks on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, but their biggest move of the day came when they traded RB D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles. The moment the Lions selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick, the writing was on the wall that Swift's days as a Lion were numbered. Following the trade, Eagles' CB Darius Slay took to Twitter to react to the trade.

Key Points

The Lions' biggest Day 3 move was trading Swift to the Eagles

Swift joins former Slay, who is a former Lions CB, in Philly

Slay reacted to the trade and he is clearly excited

Darius Slay reacts to D'Andre Swift being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles

Here is how Slay reacted to Swift joining him with the Eagles. As you can see, Slay is excited about the move.

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line: Fresh start for Swift

Swift certainly had some amazing moments for the Detroit Lions, but there is a saying in life that “the best ability is availability,” and that is where he fell a bit short. Now, Swift will get a second chance as he has been traded to an Eagles team that loves to spread out the carries among their running backs. We certainly wish Swift the best of luck with the Eagles, except for when he plays against the Lions, of course!