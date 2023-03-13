Darius Slay reacts to Jerry Jacobs recruiting him to Detroit Lions

Jerry Jacobs, a Detroit Lions player who previously made a pitch to bring Jalen Ramsey to Detroit, is now working on bringing Darius Slay back to the Motor City. On Sunday evening, Jacobs tweeted at Slay, offering him a spot on the team and stating that he knows the entire city of Detroit would love for Slay to return, and Slay responded. Slay, who has reportedly been granted the opportunity to seek a trade away from the Philadelphia Eagles, has often made it very clear how much he loves Detroit and how much he loves Lions' fans.

“Yoo big bro @bigplayslay we got hella room for you here my guy let's make some happen I know the whole Detroit would love for that to happen.” -Tweet from Jacobs

“It's all love in Detroit,” Slay tweeted back.

The Big Picture: Jerry Jacobs is recruiting Darius Slay to Detroit Lions

The Lions are in need of defensive backs, and you can bet Brad Holmes has considered Slay. The team missed out on the opportunity to acquire Jalen Ramsey (they were reportedly interested), but they remain committed to finding players who can help bolster their defense. The recruitment of Slay by Jacobs highlights the team's continued efforts to strengthen their defensive backfield.