Lions Notes

Darius Slay reacts to Jerry Jacobs recruiting him to Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady
4
0

Jerry Jacobs, a Detroit Lions player who previously made a pitch to bring Jalen Ramsey to Detroit, is now working on bringing Darius Slay back to the Motor City. On Sunday evening, Jacobs tweeted at Slay, offering him a spot on the team and stating that he knows the entire city of Detroit would love for Slay to return, and Slay responded. Slay, who has reportedly been granted the opportunity to seek a trade away from the Philadelphia Eagles, has often made it very clear how much he loves Detroit and how much he loves Lions' fans.

“Yoo big bro @bigplayslay we got hella room for you here my guy let's make some happen I know the whole Detroit would love for that to happen.” -Tweet from Jacobs

“It's all love in Detroit,” Slay tweeted back. 

Darius Slay Jerry Jacobs Detroit Lions

Key Points

  • The lions missed out on Jalen Ramsey
  • Jacobs is now recruiting Slay to join the Lions and Slay has responded
  • Slay has been granted an opportunity to seek trade away from the Eagles
  • Slay has made it clear that he loves Detroit and he loves Lions' fans

The Big Picture: Jerry Jacobs is recruiting Darius Slay to Detroit Lions

The Lions are in need of defensive backs, and you can bet Brad Holmes has considered Slay. The team missed out on the opportunity to acquire Jalen Ramsey (they were reportedly interested), but they remain committed to finding players who can help bolster their defense. The recruitment of Slay by Jacobs highlights the team's continued efforts to strengthen their defensive backfield.

Rumor: Michigan Basketball decides if they will play in NIT Tournament
U of M

Rumor: Michigan Basketball decides if they will play in NIT Tournament

We will soon know if there is any truth to this, but for those of you sitting on pins and needles waiting to find out if Michigan Basketball will play in the NIT Tournament, here ya go.
