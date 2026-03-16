Darius Slay Announces NFL Retirement With Heartfelt Message

Former Detroit Lions star cornerback Darius Slay has officially called it a career.

Just moments ago, Slay took to X to announce that he is retiring from the NFL after an outstanding career that spanned more than a decade. Along with the announcement, Slay shared an emotional letter reflecting on his football journey. He also posted a video message thanking fans who supported him throughout his career.

Slay, often known by fans as “Big Play Slay,” spent the early part of his career in Detroit before later playing with the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Buffalo Bills.

During his career, Slay established himself as one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks, earning six Pro Bowl selections, an All-Pro honor, and a Super Bowl championship.

Slay’s Full Retirement Letter

Below is the full message Slay shared with fans when announcing his retirement:

Dear football,

I wanna thank you for all you’ve done for me. I’ve been blessed to play the game I loved since I was 5yrs old for an amazing 13yrs at the highest level. Football was my peace, my joy, everything. This game put me in a position to help take care of my family and loved ones and I’m forever grateful. It’s hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I’m ready to turn the page and start my new journey. To all my BigPlay fans, I will always appreciate the love and support y’all have given to me. I couldn’t have done it without you. Just A kid from Brunswick, GA with BIG dreams…

BigPlay on and off the field! We Out CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO

A Legendary Career

Slay entered the NFL when Detroit selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.

He quickly developed into one of the best defensive backs in the league. Over his career, Slay recorded:

187 games played

28 interceptions

465 interception return yards

3 defensive touchdowns

Six Pro Bowl selections

His breakout season came in 2017, when he led the league with eight interceptions while earning First-Team All-Pro honors.

For many Lions fans, Slay remains one of the best cornerbacks to wear Honolulu blue in the modern era.

A Lion Who Became a Star

Slay’s seven seasons in Detroit helped establish his reputation as one of the NFL’s top shutdown corners.

His ability to lock down elite receivers and create game-changing turnovers made him a fan favorite at Ford Field.

Even after leaving Detroit, Lions fans continued to follow his career closely.

Now, with his retirement announcement, Slay officially closes the book on a remarkable NFL journey.