Darius Slay reveals who he wants the Detroit Lions to select with No. 3 pick

Thanks to their horrendous 3-12-1 record in 2019, the Detroit Lions earned themselves the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

On Wednesday, Darius Slay spoke to the media at Super Bowl Radio Row and he revealed that he hopes the Lions select Ohio State CB Jeffrey Okudah in the upcoming draft.

Slay noted that he has already been texting with Okudah and even if he does not land with the Lions, he will help the youngster with his jump to the NFL.

Nation, would you be happy if the Lions selected Okudah?