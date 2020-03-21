Darius Slay reveals he will wear new number with Philadelphia Eagles

While with the Detroit Lions, Darius Slay wore No. 23 but that will change when he takes the field for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.

Slay reavealed in a recent video that he will wear No. 24 with Eagles in honor of his idol, Kobe Bryant.

Eagles CB Darius Slay says he will wear 24 with Eagles to honor Kobe Bryant. He is thrilled to join Eagles knowing it was Kobe’s favorite team “I’m going Kobe mode. Black mamba. Rest in peace to the 🐐 One of my favorite players. I will look good in 24” 🎥 @_bigplayslay23 pic.twitter.com/d6Pmi14WUI — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 22, 2020







This is a very cool gesture by Slay.