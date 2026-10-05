Former Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay still has plenty of love for his old team, but that didn’t stop him from taking a shot at Detroit’s defense during Sunday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

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As the Lions struggled to slow down Carolina, Slay jumped on X and delivered a brutally simple assessment of what he was watching.

“Lions I got a lot of love for y’all but man this defense is bad bad 😩” Lions I got a lot of love for y’all but man this defense is bad bad😮‍💨 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) October 5, 2026

Slay Isn’t Impressed

Slay spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career in Detroit after the Lions selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He developed into one of the league’s premier cornerbacks with Detroit before being traded to Philadelphia in 2020, so he certainly knows what it is like to watch a Lions defense struggle.

Carolina Moved the Ball All Night

Unfortunately for Detroit, Slay wasn’t exactly reaching for a scorching-hot take Sunday night. The Lions entered the matchup looking to build off a better defensive performance in their 31-24 victory over the New York Jets, but Carolina repeatedly found ways to move the football against Kelvin Sheppard’s unit.

The Panthers finished with 437 total yards in a 32-19 win, with Chuba Hubbard running for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Bryce Young throwing for 307 yards and two more.

Slay’s post quickly generated attention on X, and the message probably sounded familiar to plenty of Lions fans watching along at home. He may still have love for Detroit, but apparently that love wasn’t enough to keep him from saying what everyone else was thinking.

Ouch.