30.9 F
Detroit
Sunday, February 9, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Darius Slay says he wants highest CB contract in NFL

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Darius Slay says he wants highest CB contract in NFL

Heading into the offseason, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has to decide if he wants to pay up for...
Read more
U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Former Big Ten official says Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh acted like a fourth-grader

Let's face it, whether you are the biggest Michigan fan or the biggest Michigan hater, we can all agree...
Read more
MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Luke Fickell makes decision regarding Michigan State coaching vacancy

Note: At this point, this is just a rumor as nothing has been confirmed by any of the parties...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Heading into the offseason, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has to decide if he wants to pay up for Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay by giving him a contract extension or if he wants to roll the dice that Slay sits out and then becomes a free agent following the 2020 season.

On Sunday, in a piece published by Sports Illustrated, Logan Lamorandier determined that Slay was worth a 3-year extension worth between $15-16 million per season.

- Advertisement -

That contract would make Slay the highest paid CB per year in the NFL.

But, according to Slay, himself, that number will not be enough to keep him around long term.

- Advertisement -

In fact, Slay responded by simply tweeting, “Y’all number to low lol.”

With the salary cap increasing every year, Slay deserves more than the $15-16 million being proposed by Lamorandier.

Mans guess what? One NFL team will pay up, the only question is who?

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleFormer Big Ten official says Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh acted like a fourth-grader

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Darius Slay says he wants highest CB contract in NFL

Heading into the offseason, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has to decide if he wants to pay up for...
Read more
U of M News

Former Big Ten official says Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh acted like a fourth-grader

Arnold Powell - 0
Let's face it, whether you are the biggest Michigan fan or the biggest Michigan hater, we can all agree that Wolverines head coach Jim...
Read more
MSU News

Rumor: Luke Fickell makes decision regarding Michigan State coaching vacancy

Arnold Powell - 0
Note: At this point, this is just a rumor as nothing has been confirmed by any of the parties involved. According to a rumor which...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri hurt after being sandwiched by Bruins players

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Boston Bruins after suffering what the team called an "upper...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers skipper Ron Gardenhire likes the “choices” and “competition” team has

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's no secret that the Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a painful rebuild. Their 114 losses in 2019 were good for dead...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Blockbuster move discussed which would land Tom Brady with Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Where will Tom Brady play in 2020? http://gty.im/1198904181 My bet is that he will sign a deal and eventually retire with the New England Patriots but...
Read more

Rumor: Scenario in the works where Detroit Lions have opportunity to draft Chase Young

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
For those of you holding out hope that the Detroit Lions somehow have a shot at drafting Ohio State EDGE Chase Young, this rumor...
Read more

Musician John Legend has some fun with tweet from former Detroit Lions QB

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
This is something I have been saying for years and apparently John Legend agrees! Legend recently came across a tweet which features former Detroit Lions...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions have had discussions about trading the No. 3 pick

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
When the 2020 NFL Draft rolls around, the Detroit Lions will hold the No. 3 overall pick. Or will they? There has been plenty of speculation...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.