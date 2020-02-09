Darius Slay says he wants highest CB contract in NFL

Heading into the offseason, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has to decide if he wants to pay up for Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay by giving him a contract extension or if he wants to roll the dice that Slay sits out and then becomes a free agent following the 2020 season.

On Sunday, in a piece published by Sports Illustrated, Logan Lamorandier determined that Slay was worth a 3-year extension worth between $15-16 million per season.

- Advertisement -

That contract would make Slay the highest paid CB per year in the NFL.

But, according to Slay, himself, that number will not be enough to keep him around long term.

- Advertisement -

In fact, Slay responded by simply tweeting, “Y’all number to low lol.”

Y’all number to low lol — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) February 10, 2020

With the salary cap increasing every year, Slay deserves more than the $15-16 million being proposed by Lamorandier.

Mans guess what? One NFL team will pay up, the only question is who?