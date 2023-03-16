Darius Slay signs contract extension with Philadelphia Eagles

It has been a whirlwind of a couple of days for Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay. On Wednesday morning, it was reported that the Eagles planned to release Slay, who has been to two Pro Bowls in a row. But, by Wednesday night, the Eagles apparently changed their minds, and the belief was that Slay would be sticking around with the Eagles. Well, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are not only keeping Slay for the 2023 season, but they have signed him to a 2-year contract extension, which goes through the 2025 season. According to Adam Schefter, Slay agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension that includes $23 million fully guaranteed. The extension was confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Key Points

Darius Slay was reportedly going to be released by the Philadelphia Eagles

Slay has been to two Pro Bowls in a row

The Eagles changed their minds and decided to keep Slay

Slay has now been signed to a 2-year contract extension

The contract extension will run through the 2025 season

Why it Matters for Darius Slay and Philadelphia Eagles

Though Slay has lost a step from when he was in his prime, he has gone to two consecutive Pro Bowls and still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Though it sounded like the Eagles were going to move on from Slay to open up some cap space, they eventually made the decision to keep him around. The Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl appearance, and they are hoping to do the same this coming season.

Bottom Line: Big Play Slay is Staying in Philly

- Advertisement -

The Eagles' decision to keep Darius Slay on their roster and sign him to a two-year contract extension is a clear indication of their commitment to winning. Despite the initial reports of his potential release, the Eagles ultimately recognized Slay's value and chose to retain him as a key player on their defense. With Slay's proven track record and the Eagles' recent Super Bowl appearance, they are poised to make a strong push for another championship in the upcoming season.