Detroit Lions News

Darius Slay takes to Instagram, posts heartfelt message to Detroit Lions fans

By Don Drysdale


Late Wednesday night, a report surfaced that the Detroit Lions were in the process of trading Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The trade became official earlier this morning with the Lions getting a 3rd round and 5th round pick in return for their best defender.

Slay did not make it a secret that he loved Detroit and he loved Lions fans.

Just moments ago, Slay took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message to Lions fans.

“DETROIT!!!!…man I can’t thank y’all enough!!! It’s been real. To the fans, Former teammates, the Lions Coaches & Staff, I appreciate all you guys to the fullest. Since I got drafted to Detroit, the city has shown nothing but love & respect, imma really miss pulling up to all the high school games here in Detroit & showing y’all love., I can’t thank y’all enough. Big Play will always love the fans! To my New eagles fans, ya boii is READY!!! Playing for Kobe’s favorite NFL team is a dream come true. Man it’s truly a blessing. Time to get to work & show the city what we can do!!!! PHILLY WASSSSS GOOD!!!! #EAGLES #FLYHIGH”

