Darius Slay takes to Instagram, posts heartfelt message to Detroit Lions fans

Late Wednesday night, a report surfaced that the Detroit Lions were in the process of trading Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

The trade became official earlier this morning with the Lions getting a 3rd round and 5th round pick in return for their best defender.

Slay did not make it a secret that he loved Detroit and he loved Lions fans.

- Advertisement -

Just moments ago, Slay took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message to Lions fans.

“DETROIT!!!!…man I can’t thank y’all enough!!! It’s been real. To the fans, Former teammates, the Lions Coaches & Staff, I appreciate all you guys to the fullest. Since I got drafted to Detroit, the city has shown nothing but love & respect, imma really miss pulling up to all the high school games here in Detroit & showing y’all love., I can’t thank y’all enough. Big Play will always love the fans! To my New eagles fans, ya boii is READY!!! Playing for Kobe’s favorite NFL team is a dream come true. Man it’s truly a blessing. Time to get to work & show the city what we can do!!!! PHILLY WASSSSS GOOD!!!! #EAGLES #FLYHIGH”