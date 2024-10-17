Darius Slay Takes Shot at Dallas Cowboys, Professes Love for Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, now a star for the Philadelphia Eagles, couldn’t help but share his excitement after watching his old team dismantle the Dallas Cowboys, 47-9, on Sunday. Slay made his feelings clear during a recent appearance on The Micah Parsons Podcast, speaking with the injured Cowboys linebacker about the game and reflecting on his time with the Lions.

Slay, who played for Detroit from 2013 to 2019, admitted that he was cheering for the Lions and still holds some strong feelings about the Cowboys due to their controversial playoff clash in 2014.

A Fellow Lion at Heart

Despite playing for the Eagles, Slay expressed that his bond with the Lions remains strong. “Of course I did, as soon as I got to the crib I watched the game,” Slay told Parsons as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket. “You know I’m a fellow Lion, too, so I was rooting for 'em, you know what I’m saying? I’m a Detroit Lion, too. They the ones that helped me change my life, so to watch them play y’all and spank on y’all, I was pretty happy.”

It’s clear that Slay’s connection with Detroit hasn’t faded over the years. The Lions gave him his NFL start and were a key part of his career growth before he was traded to Philadelphia. And with Detroit’s dominating victory over Dallas, Slay felt a sense of satisfaction, especially considering their history with the Cowboys.

Unfinished Business with Dallas

Slay also touched on a sore subject for Lions fans—the controversial 2014 playoff loss to the Cowboys, a game that still haunts Detroit’s faithful. The Lions were flagged for a crucial penalty in the fourth quarter after Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant stormed onto the field without his helmet, which arguably changed the outcome of the game.

“Detroit, we low-key got beef with y’all because back in 2014 we came there in the playoffs, Dez Bryant did that little cheap junk coming on the field, we got a penalty called on us, we could’ve got the PI and really won the first Detroit playoff game in 20-something years,” Slay explained. “We was rockin’ then. I think we were 11-5. And ever since then, that’s the reason I ain’t like Dallas, because they cheated us in the playoffs.”

Slay’s comments highlight the lingering bitterness from that infamous game, which many Lions fans still view as a missed opportunity for Detroit’s first playoff victory in over two decades.

Lions’ Revenge in 2024

Now, with the Lions enjoying one of their best starts in recent history, the narrative has shifted. Sunday’s blowout win over Dallas felt like poetic justice for Detroit fans, and Slay’s enthusiasm only adds fuel to the fire.

While Slay has moved on to greener pastures with the Eagles, his love for Detroit and his disdain for the Cowboys remain. Lions fans can appreciate Slay’s loyalty, even as he continues to shine in Philadelphia.