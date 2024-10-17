fb
Thursday, October 17, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDarius Slay Takes Shot at Dallas Cowboys, Professes Love for Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Darius Slay Takes Shot at Dallas Cowboys, Professes Love for Detroit Lions

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
10

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, now a star for the Philadelphia Eagles, couldn’t help but share his excitement after watching his old team dismantle the Dallas Cowboys, 47-9, on Sunday. Slay made his feelings clear during a recent appearance on The Micah Parsons Podcast, speaking with the injured Cowboys linebacker about the game and reflecting on his time with the Lions.

Slay, who played for Detroit from 2013 to 2019, admitted that he was cheering for the Lions and still holds some strong feelings about the Cowboys due to their controversial playoff clash in 2014.

Darius slay

A Fellow Lion at Heart

Despite playing for the Eagles, Slay expressed that his bond with the Lions remains strong. “Of course I did, as soon as I got to the crib I watched the game,” Slay told Parsons as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket. “You know I’m a fellow Lion, too, so I was rooting for 'em, you know what I’m saying? I’m a Detroit Lion, too. They the ones that helped me change my life, so to watch them play y’all and spank on y’all, I was pretty happy.”

It’s clear that Slay’s connection with Detroit hasn’t faded over the years. The Lions gave him his NFL start and were a key part of his career growth before he was traded to Philadelphia. And with Detroit’s dominating victory over Dallas, Slay felt a sense of satisfaction, especially considering their history with the Cowboys.

Unfinished Business with Dallas

Slay also touched on a sore subject for Lions fans—the controversial 2014 playoff loss to the Cowboys, a game that still haunts Detroit’s faithful. The Lions were flagged for a crucial penalty in the fourth quarter after Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant stormed onto the field without his helmet, which arguably changed the outcome of the game.

“Detroit, we low-key got beef with y’all because back in 2014 we came there in the playoffs, Dez Bryant did that little cheap junk coming on the field, we got a penalty called on us, we could’ve got the PI and really won the first Detroit playoff game in 20-something years,” Slay explained. “We was rockin’ then. I think we were 11-5. And ever since then, that’s the reason I ain’t like Dallas, because they cheated us in the playoffs.”

Slay’s comments highlight the lingering bitterness from that infamous game, which many Lions fans still view as a missed opportunity for Detroit’s first playoff victory in over two decades.

Lions’ Revenge in 2024

Now, with the Lions enjoying one of their best starts in recent history, the narrative has shifted. Sunday’s blowout win over Dallas felt like poetic justice for Detroit fans, and Slay’s enthusiasm only adds fuel to the fire.

While Slay has moved on to greener pastures with the Eagles, his love for Detroit and his disdain for the Cowboys remain. Lions fans can appreciate Slay’s loyalty, even as he continues to shine in Philadelphia.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Forced To Settle In 2021 NFL Re-Draft
Next article
Micah Parsons Weighs In On Detroit Lions’ Fan Base After Their Takeover of AT&T Stadium
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Christina on Why The Detroit Lions WILL NOT Trade For Maxx Crosby
Dave on Scott Harris Talks 2025 Detroit Tigers Roster, Payroll, and Offseason Approach
Billie on Detroit Lions Cause Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones To Lose His Mind During Radio Call
Jim Mck on Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Snubbed By Rawlings
Al on Tigers President Scott Harris Reveals Disturbing Plan For Javier Báez
R B on Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time/Television Information Released
Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]
jimi on Packers Receiver Gets Panties In A Bunch, Refuses To Practice
Mike on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Tyler on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions