On Wednesday night, after going on tilt on Twitter, Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay took a moment to remind Lions fans that he loves them.

I do love lion fans, i repeat I do love lion fans!!!! Y’all are the best✊🏽💯 — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 19, 2020

- Advertisement -

We love you too, Darius! You will forever be a Lion!