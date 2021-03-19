Darius Slay thinks Kenny Golladay is signing with New York Giants

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions declined to use the franchise tag on wide receiver Kenny Golladay, and it appeared that his days in the Motor City were numbered.

He’s reportedly meeting with the New York Giants, and has also drawn interest from the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.

And one former member of the Lions re-enforced the thought that Golladay could ultimately end up in the Big Apple. Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay, who played in Detroit for several years, said that he’d love Golladay to come to the Eagles, but believes he’s going to land with the Giants:

Darius Slay wants Kenny Golladay in Philly but says he is going to be joining the Giants… pic.twitter.com/v4nSVWNbm2 — Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) March 19, 2021

Do you agree that Golladay is in a New York State of mind?