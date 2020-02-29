Did Darius Slay’s replacement just become available to the Detroit Lions?

Whether you like it or not (we don’t), it is seeming more and more likely that the Detroit Lions will trade Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the highest bidder.

That being said, if the Lions do decide to move on from Slay, they will have to do whatever they can to fill the hole that would be created.

Well, according to reports, Slay’s replacement may have just become available as the Dallas Cowboys are expected to let CB Byron Jones test free agency.

Cowboys will let Byron Jones hit free agency

Is Jones as good as Darius Slay? No. Would he truly replace Slay in the Lions’ secondary? Nope. In fact, Jones only has two career interceptions compared to 19 for Slay.

That being said, Jones is a year-and-a-half older or so and he could be a real option for the Lions if Slay is traded.

Nation, would you sign Jones?