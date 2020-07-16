Darius Slay’s trainer absolutely trashes Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia

After it was made official that Darius Slay was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason, Slay made it clear that he had no respect for Detroit Lions head coach, Matt Patricia.

Now, Slays trainer Rischad Whitfield is taking the opportunity to bash Patricia.

From Heavy.com:

Whitfield laughed heartily when discussing Patricia and the trade that sent the three-time Pro Bowl corner to Philly.

“Matt Patricia is a f***ing idiot. I’m not lying, that dude’s an idiot,” Whitfield said. “I don’t think people understand how good Slay is. The dude is the best cornerback in the NFL. I don’t know why it’s taken some people so long to recognize that. He’s a huge addition to the Eagles.”

“He’s a 4.3 dude but no one even knows that,” Whitfield said. “His technique, his footwork, his football IQ is so far ahead of everyone else … he’s brilliant. He recognizes routes and patterns. He doesn’t get beat.”

Tell us how you really feel, Rischad!