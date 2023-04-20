Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia has been hired by the Philadelphia Eagles to be a defensive assistant. Patricia, who called plays for the New England Patriots in 2022, but it did not go well, and he was not retained by the franchise. The hiring of Patricia is notable around these parts because it reunites him with former Lions CB Darius Slay. Slay demanded to be traded after getting fed up with Patricia's alleged personal attacks on his character, and he had little respect for Patricia as a person, which made it hard for him to play for him.

Key Points

Patricia has been hired by the Eagles as their next senior defensive assistant

Patricia called offensive plays for the New England Patriots last year, but it did not go well, and he was not retained by the franchise

The hiring of Patricia reunites him with Slay, who cannot be thrilled about the move

The Eagles coach, Nick Sirianni, said that he has spoken to Slay about the move and felt comfortable moving forward

Darius Slay's worst nightmare just came true as Matt Patricia lands new gig

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said that he has spoken to Slay about the move and felt comfortable moving forward.

- Advertisement -

“Like you do with everything, you go through and you talk to guys and make sure everybody’s comfortable with it,” Sirianni said to reporters. “I had conversations with Slay, I obviously had conversations with coach Patricia, and I know that it’ll be a good working relationship for us when that happens.”

Bottom Line – A Rocky Reunion?

The reunion of Patricia and Slay in Philadelphia has the potential to be a rocky one, given their history in Detroit. However, Sirianni has spoken to Slay about the move likely means the former Lions CB gave it the green light. It remains to be seen how the reunion will play out, but one would think Patricia owes Slay an apology before they can truly move forward.