Darrell Bevell confirms that Urban Meyer left his staff high and dry

Urban Meyer is no longer the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars as he has been fired and replaced by interim head coach, Darrell Bevell.

On Thursday, Bevell spoke to the media for the first time since he was named interim head coach and he confirmed that Meyer left the Jaguars team facility following Wednesday’s practice and never returned, leaving his staff high and dry to prep without him.

The more that comes out about Meyer, the more it is obvious what a dope he is.

