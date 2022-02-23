in Detroit Red Wings

Darren Helm has tears in his eyes as Detroit Red Wings welcome him home [Video]

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Red Wings welcomed home their old friend Darren Helm, who now plays for the Colorado Avalanche.

Prior to going to Colorado, Helm spent 14 seasons in Hockeytown.

During the 1st period, the Red Wings posted “Welcome Back, Darren” on the scoreboard and Helm acknowledged the fans cheering for him.

As you can see in the video below, Helm had tears in his eyes as he thanked the Red Wings’ fans.

