It may seem quite unusual to see Darren McCarty and Claude Lemieux together in the same room and being completely cordial with one another rather than trying to smash the other’s face in.

However, that’s what hockey fans were treated to in 2010 when two of the central figures from the legendary Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche rivalry sat down together on “Off The Record” to give candid thoughts on those good old days.

The pair even shake hands at the end!