Darren McCarty Shares Emotional Claude Lemieux Tribute

The hockey world continues mourning the death of NHL legend Claude Lemieux, and one of the most emotional reactions came from a man once considered his greatest on-ice enemy.

Former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Darren McCarty shared a heartfelt message Thursday following news that Lemieux had passed away at the age of 60.

For hockey fans, the names McCarty and Lemieux are permanently tied together through one of the fiercest rivalries in NHL history. But McCarty’s message made it clear that whatever hatred once existed between the two players on the ice had long evolved into something very different away from it.

Darren McCarty posts emotional statement

McCarty took to social media shortly after news of Lemieux’s death spread across the hockey world.

“Just heard the news on #ClaudeLemieux,” McCarty wrote. “This is extremely sad no matter what feelings from past or present you hold. My thoughts and prayers to his family and friends and people who got to see the person off the ice wasn’t the person on. As I’ve said and will always call it as I see it.”

McCarty then referenced the complicated relationship the two shared throughout their careers.

“If your on the ICE with Claude Lemieux and your turn your back. YOU Are an IDIOT. But off the ICE I’ll turn mine.”

He ended the message with a plea directed toward anyone struggling mentally.

“And please. If you are struggling at all please reach out and talk to someone.”

“Godspeed my friend.”

Rivalry between McCarty and Lemieux became legendary

The rivalry between McCarty and Lemieux helped define one of the nastiest eras in NHL history.

Everything exploded during the 1996 Western Conference Final when Lemieux delivered a devastating hit from behind on Red Wings forward Kris Draper. Draper crashed violently into the boards and suffered multiple facial fractures, a concussion, and required reconstructive surgery.

For Detroit, the incident became unforgettable.

For McCarty, it became personal.

The tension boiled over months later during the infamous “Fight Night at the Joe” game on March 26, 1997. McCarty attacked Lemieux during a massive brawl that erupted between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche, creating one of the most iconic moments in NHL history.

That game featured nine fights and 148 penalty minutes and remains one of the defining moments of the Red Wings Avalanche rivalry.

Relationship softened years later

Despite years of bitterness, the relationship between McCarty and Lemieux eventually changed.

As time passed, both former players appeared together in documentaries and interviews revisiting the rivalry, including ESPN’s “Unrivaled.” While McCarty openly admitted he never fully forgave Lemieux for the Draper incident, the two developed a level of mutual respect away from the rink.

That history made McCarty’s emotional response Thursday especially powerful for longtime hockey fans.

Lemieux’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the hockey community, with tributes continuing to pour in from former teammates, opponents, and fans around the world.

For many, McCarty’s words served as a reminder that even the fiercest rivalries in sports can eventually give way to humanity, respect, and compassion.