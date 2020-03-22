Darren McCarty drops the gloves against Claude Lemieux (VIDEO)

The comeuppance that Colorado Avalanche forward Claude Lemieux had more than earned was delivered by Detroit Red Wings forward Darren McCarty during the legendary “Fight Night at the Joe” on March 26, 1997. But that didn’t mean that the fireworks were finished.

During Colorado’s first regular season visit to Joe Louis Arena during the 1997-98 Season, McCarty and Lemieux lined up against one another and were seen talking before the opening face-off. The second the puck dropped, the two dropped the gloves and went at it:







Once again, McCarty earned roaring approval from the home faithful at The Joe.