Darren McCarty has epic reaction to Jeff Blashill getting extension with Detroit Red Wings

In case you have not yet heard, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has announced that head coach Jeff Blashill has received a contract extension.

Upon hearing the news for the first time, former Red Wing Darren McCarty had an epic reaction.

You have to watch to see how awesome this is!

Catch the reaction of Detroit Red Wings legend and @thehookwsn own @DarrenMcCarty4 after hearing the news that Jeff Blashill will return next season as coach. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/BU3g45Sm8V — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) May 18, 2021