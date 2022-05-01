Darren McCarty has message for Jeff Blashill following breaking news

In case you have not yet heard, Jeff Blashill will not be the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings for the 2022-23 season as it was announced on Saturday that his contract will not be extended.

A day later, former Red Wings F Darren McCarty took to Twitter to share some love for Blashill.

When the smoke clears I hope Jeff Blashill gets his credit for the positives he’s put into #wingedwheeled culture. We will revisit. Lots going on this weekend. Thank You Jeff.

Nation, do you agree with Darren McCarty about Blashill getting more credit than he does from most of the fan base?

NHL Betting: Pacific Division First Round DFS Sleepers

Things tend to tighten up in daily fantasy once the playoffs hit, making it more difficult to nail down complete lineups. Stars from playoff teams are all going to come with a high salary, meaning it’s imperative to find some sneaky inexpensive plays to fill out lineups. This betting guide offers some sleepers to plug into your daily lineups from the three Pacific Division teams in this postseason’s first round.

Center: Phillip Danault, Los Angeles Kings

Phillip Danault has had a pretty good run of form against the Edmonton Oilers the past few seasons. He notched a goal and two assists in his four games against the Oilers this season and has four goals and seven assists in his last 17 games against them. The Kings will need continued production against a high-flying Oilers squad, and Danault should provide that scoring and be moderately priced in daily fantasy formats.

Danault also ended the regular season on a sizzling hot streak. Over the last month, the Kings forward scored six goals and six assists across the final 13 games. He also had a five-game goal streak during that stretch. Danault failed to score a point only twice in those 13 games. He also was part of the Montreal Canadiens team that went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final a year ago, meaning he has the playoff experience to pull from.

