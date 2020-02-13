21.3 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Darren McCarty previews upcoming "90's night" matchup with Colorado Avalanche

By Michael Whitaker

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Darren McCarty will forever be in the hearts of fans for his central role in the legendary rivalry with the hated Colorado Avalanche.

And now, you can be part of an exclusive experience with the man himself ahead of Detroit’s March 2 matchup against the Avs for “90’s Night” at Little Caesars Arena.

Does this get you psyched up or what?

– – Video Courtesy of the Detroit Red Wings official Twitter feed – –

