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TodayTigersat TOR · 7:07 PMStarts in 6h 39m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, Sportsnet

Darren McCarty Delivers Harsh Assessment of Red Wings’ GM Job

Darren McCarty Red Wings GM Shawn Horcoff
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Darren McCarty heard the Detroit Red Wings’ announcement about Shawn Horcoff and came away with a question: What actually changed?

The former Red Wings forward challenged the organization’s decision to name Horcoff interim general manager, questioning whether the prolonged search had produced any meaningful movement toward permanent leadership.

“What’s changed? What’s changed to the fact… and the question that I ask is, ‘Was this the plan all along?’” McCarty said.

Detroit announced Horcoff’s interim appointment Tuesday, formalizing his responsibilities while the search continues. He had already been handling daily hockey operations and was among the internal candidates identified when Steve Yzerman’s transition was announced.

That familiarity is central to McCarty’s criticism. The organization has named someone already working in its front office, while the question of who will lead it permanently remains unresolved.

Dylan Larkin trade situation Carter Bear Red Wings Michael Hage Dylan Larkin trade Fans Bash Detroit Red Wings Darren McCarty Red Wings GM Shawn Horcoff

Darren McCarty Questions the Appeal of Detroit’s GM Job

McCarty also offered a pointed assessment of what the wait suggests about the position.

“Cause it sure shows me that the general manager job of the Detroit Red Wings is one of the least jobs that people want,” he said. “Time will tell, but I don’t see what changed.”

That is McCarty’s interpretation of the search. In its official announcement, Detroit said the opening has attracted significant interest from respected hockey executives and confirmed Horcoff remains under consideration.

The announcement also clarified his authority. Horcoff will oversee roster decisions, salary-cap matters and hockey operations personnel with Chris Ilitch’s support. His continued candidacy supersedes an earlier, unconfirmed report that he was no longer a finalist.

Detroit has provided a clearer answer about who can make decisions during the search. McCarty’s concern is whether the search itself has brought the organization any closer to a lasting answer.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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