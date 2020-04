In honor of Darren McCarty‘s 48th birthday, we thought it would be fun to take a stroll down memory lane to November 11th, 1997 when he squared off with Claude Lemieux of the Colorado Avalanche in Round 2 of their heated rivalry.

Watch as McCarty and Lemieux are talking smack to each other before the puck even drops and when it does, there is no hesitation as the two begin going at it. At least Lemieux decided to fight this time around!

Love this!