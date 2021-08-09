Da’Shawn Hand credits new eating plan for improved physique

Detroit’s 4th round selection of 2019 is entering the final season of the 4 year, $3,141,964 contract he inked with the Lions in May of 2018, and you can bet he’ll be looking to impress the new regime with strong play on the field.

Despite having only played 13 games the past two years due to injury troubles, De’Shawn Hand is healthy and hoping to stay that way. How is he going about it?

“Just keeping my body right, making sure that I’m the right weight,” he said. “Last year, I was a little low on weight, around 270. I’m trying to stay between 290-295 so I can be stout. And changing my technique, being stronger at the point of attack.”

“They’re utilizing my athleticism the right way and I love it.”

Of course, being an NFL player certainly has its benefits, like being able to afford a personal chef. And Hand credited two chefs he worked with for helping him get back up to an ideal weight.

“Luckily the NFL gives us a good salary, so I can afford a chef,” he explained. “The chef got me right….We had lobster ravioli with a white truffle butter sauce with is amazing. High on steak and potatoes, potatoes, potatoes. Just trying to be more carb heavy.” Last year I leaned out a little too much, but now I was able to get my carbs in.”

He even gave media members a quick flex, but said that’s as far as he’d go without removing his shirt. Hand certainly appears to be in good spirits, and we hope that translates to a healthy 2021 for the Lions.

– – Quotes via Detroit Lions Link – –