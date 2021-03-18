Date and time for Jared Goff introductory press conference released

Sharing is caring!

The trade that changed both franchises was made official earlier today.

The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions swapped quarterbacks Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford in a massive deal that included a bevy of draft capital heading to the Motor City.

Both quarterbacks have officially greeted their new fan bases in specially made videos, and now we know when their introductory press conferences will be held.

Both quarterbacks will officially be introduced to their new teams and media tomorrow at 10:00 PST, which means fans of the Lions can catch Goff’s presser at 1:00 PM EST.

