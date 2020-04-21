On This Date: Nicklas Lidstrom scores from center ice (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom scored one of the most important goals in team history on this date during the 2002 Stanley Cup Playoffs, a tally that had the effect of completely changing around a playoff series en route to the team’s 10th championship.

With the upstart Vancouver Canucks off to a shocking 2-0 series lead, Detroit’s backs were up against the wall. An early Steve Yzerman goal in Game 3 quieted the raucous Vancouver crowd, but Todd Bertuzzi’s goal in the 2nd period had the building reaching deafening levels.

And suddenly, everything changed.

With less than a minute remaining in the game’s middle frame, Lidstrom skated through the neutral zone and fired a shot toward’s Canucks goaltender Dan Cloutier, who had been stonewalling the team. The puck skipped under Cloutier’s glove to give Detroit the lead, and there wasn’t a stone big enough for him to hide under.

Detroit would go on to sweep the rest of the series en route to the 2002 Stanley Cup.