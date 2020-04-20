45.9 F
Monday, April 20, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:

On This Date: Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom plays final NHL game (VIDEO)

The GOAT defenseman skated for the final time in the NHL eight years ago today.

By Michael Whitaker

Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom carved out a Hall of Fame career in the Motor City, during which he became known as arguably the greatest defenseman in NHL history.

But as it must for all of the greats, his career had to come to an end sometime. And unfortunately for him, it was a rather unceremonious sendoff in the form of a disappointing first-round exit at the hands of the Nashville Predators in 2012.

Lidstrom’s jersey No. 5 was raised to the Joe Louis Arena rafters in March of 2014.

Comments

