The Detroit Red Wings found themselves in a first round playoff matchup against the upstart Phoenix Coyotes in 2010, a series that they’d ultimately win in a hard-fought seven games.

Game 1 went to the Coyotes, but Red Wings forward Henrik Zetterberg made sure that the two teams would return to Joe Louis Arena with a 1-1 split in the series. His Game 2 hat trick powered Detroit to victory and a tied up series: