On This Date: Red Wings’ Igor Larionov sets playoff record

The Detroit Red Wings suffered a scare in their 2002 first round playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks, falling behind two games to none. However, thanks to a fortunate goal from Nicklas Lidstrom in Game 3, Detroit regained momentum and were able to sweep the next four games en route to the series win.

The deciding Game 6 featured a wild back-and-forth offensive showdown between both teams, but thanks to Detroit’s Igor Larionov’s four points on the night, Detroit emerged with the 6-4 win.

In doing so, Larionov became the oldest player in Stanley Cup playoff history to get four points in a playoff game.