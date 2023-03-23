Dates announced for 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

NFL fans from Detroit and from across the entire United States can now mark their calendars for the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light, set to take place in Detroit from April 25-27, 2024. The event, which is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, will be held in the area surrounding Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. The NFL Draft Experience, an interactive football theme park, will also be open during the three-day event.

The Big Picture: Detroit Will Host the 2024 NFL Draft

The announcement that Detroit will host the 2024 NFL Draft comes as the city undergoes a revitalization as a hub of sports and culture. With the city's passionate fanbase and incredible local partners, the Motor City is poised to provide an unforgettable Draft experience as the NFL celebrates all 32 teams, the Draft prospects, and the future of football.

“It's another great day in the Detroit region, with the official announcement of dates for the 2024 NFL Draft,” said Claude Molinari, Visit Detroit President and CEO. “Fans locally and across the nation can now mark their calendars and plan their visit for a celebration of football and Detroit hospitality. Planning will intensify and we will continue to collaborate with the City of Detroit, the Detroit Lions, Downtown Detroit Partnership and other key stakeholders to ensure the event creates a beneficial lasting legacy for all members of our community.”

Why it Matters for both Detroit and the NFL

The 2024 NFL Draft is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors, and the fact that it will be held in Detroit is a testament to the city's ability to put on highly successful national events. For the NFL, the event is a chance to showcase the future of football and celebrate its passionate fanbase.

“We are thrilled to bring the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light to Detroit, a tremendous hub of sports and culture,” said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business, League Events and International. “With the Lions' passionate fanbase and incredible local partners, we know the Motor City will make an unforgettable Draft experience as we celebrate all 32 teams, the Draft prospects, and the future of football.”

Bottom Line: Detroit Is Just Over a Year Away From Holding the NFL Draft

