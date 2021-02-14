Daughter of silversmith who created Lombardi Trophy demands apology from Tom Brady [Video]

Sharing is caring!

In case you have not seen the video yet of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady chucking the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another while celebrating their Super Bowl victory, it is a must-see.

Well, it is a must-see for everyone in the world with the exception of one disgruntled Florida woman.

That woman, Lorraine Grohs, just so happens to be the daughter of Greg Grohs, who was the designer behind the first Lombardi Trophy.

After watching the video of a drunk Tom Brady tossing the trophy from a boat, Lorraine was appalled and she demands an apology from the greatest quarterback of all-time.

“It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football,” said Grohs (Via Fox4Now). “I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father and it’s such an honor and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany’s and it takes a lot of hard work.”

“I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans the other team players.”

“I’ve seen this trophy being made at the factory at Tiffany’s and it’s a beautiful trophy. My father had to chisel the seams, he had to chisel the seams by hand. There is a newspaper article that shows him working on that trophy. The ball is hand-formed and the base is as well.”

Something tells us that Brady will not be in a big hurry to apologize for having a good time.

In the most 2021 story ever, the daughter of the silversmith who crafted the first Lombardi Trophy has called out Tom Brady for disrespecting the trophy. Can’t make it up. pic.twitter.com/rT7hVDZPHv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 14, 2021