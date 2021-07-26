Davante Adams reportedly willing to listen to Green Bay Packers contract offers

Sharing is caring!

THere’s good news and more good news today if you’re a Green Bay Packers fan.

First, it looks as though NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will indeed be back in the frozen tundra for this upcoming season. And there’s now been a positive update regarding WR Devante Adams.

He “is willing to listen to any contract discussions the team would like to have,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With Aaron Rodgers expected to return to Green Bay while giving the Packers more cap room, the team now can make another run at trying to sign WR Davante Adams to an extension, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

After playing collegiately at Fresno State, Adams was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In 100 games, he’s hauled in 546 receptions for 6,568 yards and 62 touchdowns.