Davante Adams shoves photographer to ground, police report filed

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Davante Adams
What did Davante Adams do?The Photographer has filed a police reportDavante Adams apologizes to photographer

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams was not too happy after his team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football and he decided to take his frustrations out on an innocent photographer.

On Monday night, the Chiefs barely defeated the Raiders by a score of 30-29 at Arrowhead Stadium.

With the win, the Chiefs moved to 4-1 on the season, while the Raiders dropped to 1-4.

What did Davante Adams do?

Following the game, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was walking to the locker room when a photographer crossed his path.

As you will see in the video below, rather than either walking around the photographer or stopping, Adams proceeded to shove the unsuspecting man straight to the ground.

Check it out.

The Photographer has filed a police report

According to reports, the photographer went to the hospital for treatment and at that time, he called the police.

Tom Pelissero is reporting that the photographer’s “injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening.”

The incident is being investigated by the Kansas City Police Department.

Davante Adams apologizes to photographer

Following the incident, Adams spoke to reporters and he offered an explanation and apology for what happened.

As you will hear, Adams told reporters that the photographer jumped out in front of him and he ran into him, and gave him a shove, causing him to fall to the ground.

