Davante Adams takes to Instagram, says good-bye to Green Bay

Former Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams will be starting a new chapter in his life as he has been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Saturday, Adams took to Instagram to post the following good-bye message to the Packers and their fans.

“Today marks the start of a new chapter in my journey and while I’m incredibly excited to get to work for Raider Nation, I can’t help but to also think about the people and memories that’ve made my last chapter so special.



To the Packers organization, I can’t thank you enough for seeing in me what no one else did. That phone call back in 2014 was one of my most memorable moments and I promised myself then that I would do everything in my power to repay you for taking a chance on me. We accomplished a lot together and even through the tough times, you always had my back and your trust in me has never wavered. For that I’m forever grateful.



To all of my teammates over these past eight years, you made coming to work every day worth it. The relationships I’ve made here will stick with me for the rest of my life and I’m incredibly lucky to have gone to battle with you every Sunday. I appreciate you for believing in me and for challenging me to be better every single day.



Lastly, to the city of Green Bay and it’s fans…putting on the green and gold jersey and competing for you has been one of the greatest honors of my life. From day one, you welcomed a kid from the Bay with open arms and made me and my family feel at home there. I can never repay you for your gratitude, but just know that this city will forever hold a special place in my heart. As I say farewell today, I can only hope that I’ve made all of you as proud of me as I am to have represented the city for the past eight years.

Much love,

One7″