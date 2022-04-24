Dave Birkett gives ‘fresh best guess’ as to who Detroit Lions will select with their top 3 picks

We are just four days away from the 2022 NFL Draft and all of the beat writers, draft gurus, and bloggers are in the process of dropping their latest mock drafts.

On Sunday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, who just so happens to be (in my opinion) the most-connected Detroit Lions beat writer, dropped his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 4.0 and he gave his ‘fresh best guess’ as to how he believes the top 34 picks will roll out.

Here is what Birkett believes the Lions will do when they are on the clock with each of their three picks in the top 34.

Note: Birkett has the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 1 overall pick.

Embed from Getty Images

2. Detroit Lions

Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon

I’m back to believing the Lions will take Thibodeaux at No. 2 despite conjecture Thibodeaux is not coach Dan Campbell’s kind of player. Thibodeaux’s personality has rubbed some people the wrong way during the pre-draft process, but he had a good interview with the Lions at the combine and Campbell has always embraced players’ personalities. This comes down to Thibodeaux being the best talent at a position of need in a premium spot on the board.

My Thoughts: As we speak, I have to agree with Birkett that the Lions will make the decision to take Thibodeaux IF Hutchinson is off the board. (Click here to see who I would pick) From a talent perspective, Thibodeaux is the next best talent available, and in a draft where there are not any ‘elite’ prospects, this may be the smart move.

Embed from Getty Images

32. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams)

Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

The Lions lack top-end defensive talent, even after spending the No. 2 pick on a pass rusher. Walker is a big-time hitter who would upgrade a linebacking corps that has a bunch of band-aid solutions in place.

My Thoughts: My dream is that LB Nakobe Dean or S Lewis Cine are available with the Lions are on the clock at No. 32 but in this scenario, that is not the case. That being said, Quay Walker not only is a beat who is not afraid to get his nose dirty, but he can also put some pressure on the QB if he is called upon to blitz.

Embed from Getty Images

34. Detroit Lions

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

You can make the case here for a safety (Jaquan Brisker?) or interior defensive lineman (Logan Hall?), but Watson’s size and deep-threat ability will be tough to pass on for a team that has long-term needs at the receiver position.

My Thoughts: Ok, I don’t want to claim that I have been hyping Christian Watson ever since he came out of the womb but it sure does seem like that long! Watson, in my opinion, could end up being the top wide receiver from this class and he is going to make a team very happy. That being said, the Lions need a safety more than a wide receiver, and even with Cine not available, I would certainly settle for S Jaquan Brisker out of Penn State.