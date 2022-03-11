Dave Birkett has Detroit Lions hammering defense in his NFL Mock Draft 2.0

We are just a month and a half or so away from the 2022 NFL Draft and things are really getting interesting with the Detroit Lions, especially with the Jacksonville Jaguars electing to use the franchise tag on Cam Robinson.

Does the Jaguars using the tag on Robinson mean they have decided to go with Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft or will they still go with an offensive lineman?

Well, according to Dave Birkett’s most recent 2022 NFL Mock Draft, the Jaguars will take Hutchinson with the No. 1 overall, which will leave the Lions with an interesting decision to make.

As you can see below, Birkett sees things panning out differently than most people if the Jags take Hutchinson with the first pick as he has the Lions going with EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 2.

Birkett then has the Lions taking S Jaquan Brisker with the No. 32 pick and LB Damone Clark at No. 34.

Here is what Birkett has to say about these picks.

From Detroit Free Press:

2. Detroit Lions

Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon

Hutchinson is an easy choice if he makes it to No. 2. If he’s gone, I still think the Lions prefer to go edge. It’s such a premium position, and such a huge need. I’m not sure if Thibodeaux is the right culture fit for Dan Campbell’s Lions. That’s something the team will have to dive deep into in the coming weeks. But I’m mocking Thibodeaux to the Lions here because he is a more disruptive player on tape than Georgia’s Travon Walker and Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson, and because tape, at some point, must win out.

32. Detroit Lions

Jaquan Brisker, safety, Penn State

There should a handful of starting-caliber safeties available between picks 25-50. Brisker doesn’t get as much love as Georgia’s Lewis Cine, but he’s an excellent player.

34. Detroit Lions

Damone Clark, LB, LSU

Defense, defense, defense. The Lions take care of three major needs on the defensive side of the ball in this mock. Clark was named best linebacker on the American Team at the Senior Bowl, where he played for Lions coaches.

In my opinion, this would not be a great draft for the Lions as Thibodeaux does not seem to fit what the Lions want, Brisker is probably my No. 4 or No. 5 safety at the moment and Clark seems like a bit of a reach at No. 34 as better LBs should still be available.