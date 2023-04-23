The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is just four days away, and everybody and their brother has started to release their final mock drafts. On Sunday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0, and he has the Detroit Lions going in a different direction than what he previously had the team doing.

Dave Birkett has Detroit Lions shifting gears in 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

In his last mock draft, Birkett had the Lions following with EDGE Tyree Wilson out of Texas Tech with the No. 6 pick, but in his latest edition, Wilson was off the board, meaning the Lions had to go in a different direction. Instead, Birkett has the Lions selecting CB Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois with the No. 6 pick. Then, with the No. 18 pick, Birkett has Detroit selecting DE Myles Murphy out of Clemson.

Here is what Birkett has to say about the two picks:

6. CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

My sense is the Lions prefer a pass rusher, but with the top three linemen off the board they pivot to a player who is the cornerback version of Aidan Hutchinson, someone Dan Campbell said last year deserved to be coached by his staff because of the personality fit.

18. DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

I keep coming back to Murphy as a fit for the Lions if they miss out on the top linemen on six. He’s a long, stout run defender who has the athletic traits to get better rushing the quarterback. The Lions need interior pass rush help, but Brad Holmes’ comments this week about having a baseline arm length at some positions could take Calijah Kancey out of the mix.

Bottom Line: Lions will have important decisions to make on Thursday night

Whether or not the Lions actually stand pat and select at No. 6 and No. 18 is yet to be determined, but regardless of where they select, GM Brad Holmes will have some important decisions to make. The Lions' roster is in much better shape than it was a year ago, which allows Holmes quite a bit of flexibility when it comes to the upcoming draft.