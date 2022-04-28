Dave Birkett makes final prediction for Detroit Lions No. 2 draft pick

We are roughly 10 hours away from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft and Detroit Lions fans are on pins and needles as they patiently await who the Lions will select with the No. 2 overall pick.

On Thursday morning, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, who just so happens to be the most-connected Lions beat writer, released this final 2022 NFL Mock Draft, thus revealing who he believes the Lions will select with the No. 2 overall pick.

With the No. 1 overall pick, Birkett believes the Jacksonville Jaguars will select Travon Walker out of Georgia, leaving Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) to the Lions, if that is the direction they decide to go.

With the No. 2 pick, Birkett has the Lions going with the hometown boy, Aidan Hutchinson.

Then, with the No. 32 overall pick, Birkett has the Lions hitting the jackpot a second time as they land LB Nakobe Dean out of Georgia.

The Lions seem poised to take a pass rusher here, with Hutchinson being the slight favorite over Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jermaine Johnson II.

Nation, who do you believe the Lions will select with the No. 2 overall pick?

