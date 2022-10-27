Dave Dombrowski interrupts Justin Verlander’s press conference [Video]

When Justin Verlander broke into the league with the Detroit Tigers all the way back in 2005, Dave Dombrowski was the team’s general manager. Unfortunately, despite getting there twice, the two were never able to win a World Series together in the Motor City. Now, Verlander, who pitches for the Houston Astros, and Dombrowski, who is the President of Baseball Operations for the Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series, but this time they are on opposing sides.

How did Dave Dombrowski interrupt Justin Verlander’s press conference?

On Thursday, Verlander was doing his pre-World Series press conference when Dombrowski decided to have some fun.

According to Brian McTaggart, Dombrowski jokingly asked Velander where he got his start.

Featured Videos



Verlander then joked that Dombrowski still wears the same cologne as he did during his time in Detroit.

“He’s still wearing the same cologne, by the way,” Verlander said.

Watch as Dombrowski interrupts Verlander while he was talking to the media.

Phillies exec Dave Dombrowski interrupts Verlander’s press conference and jokingly asks him where he got his start. Dombrowski was with the Tigers when Verlander broke in with the Tigers.



“He’s still wearing the same cologne, by the way,” Verlander said. pic.twitter.com/RnrtPmebzR — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 27, 2022

When will Verlander pitch against the Phillies in the 2022 World Series?

Verlander, who went 18-4 with a microscopic 1.75 ERA and an equally eye-popping 0.83 WHIP with the Astros in 2022, will start Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

Friday’s game between the Astros and Phillies will start at 8:03 p.m. ET and it can be seen on FOX.

Here is the full 2022 World Series schedule: