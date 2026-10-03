Dave Portnoy will no longer appear on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, and the outspoken Michigan supporter believes Ryan Day is a major reason why.

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After news broke Friday night that FOX was removing Portnoy and other Barstool Sports personalities from its Saturday college football pregame show, Portnoy unloaded on Ohio State’s head coach. The decision was first reported by Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, with the report indicating there was no single incident behind the split. Instead, FOX reportedly found the attempt to blend its traditional college football production with Barstool’s personality increasingly difficult.

Portnoy has another explanation, and he did not bother softening it.

Portnoy Goes Nuclear on ‘Cryin Ryan’

Portnoy responded to the news on X by claiming Ohio State and Day repeatedly complained to the Big Ten and pressured FOX over his involvement. Neither Ohio State nor FOX confirmed Portnoy’s accusation, with both declining comment when contacted about the situation.

“Ohio State and Ryan Day bitched and moaned to the Big 10 and threatened Fox till they had no choice. Juice wasnt worth the squeeze and frankly I dont blame them. Huge dollars at stake and you have Cryin Ryan throwing temper tantrums and making threats every few days on something I said. I always knew Ryan Day was soft but holy shit even I didnt realize he was this soft 😂,” Portnoy wrote on X.

He was not finished.

“The Barstool College Football will continue on. Maybe we’ll even see you in Columbus where contrary to popular belief most fans love the rivalry and arent pussies like Cryin Ryan,” Portnoy added.

Those are Portnoy’s claims about Day’s role in the decision, not an independently established explanation for FOX’s move. The original reporting instead described broader difficulties with the FOX-Barstool arrangement, while Portnoy has placed the blame directly on Michigan’s biggest rival.

Portnoy-Day Feud Has Been Building

Friday’s eruption did not come out of nowhere.

Portnoy has spent years antagonizing Ohio State, frequently targeting Day as Michigan piled up rivalry victories. He even arranged for a plane carrying an “Extend Ryan Day #GoBlue” banner to fly over Ohio Stadium before Ohio State’s College Football Playoff game against Tennessee in December 2024.

The tension followed Portnoy onto FOX. He previously claimed Ohio State prevented him from entering Ohio Stadium for part of Big Noon Kickoff, although athletic director Ross Bjork said Ohio State never banned him and that FOX was the party that kept him off the main desk and out of the stadium for the show’s final hour.

Portnoy’s Michigan commentary has hardly been limited to Ohio State, either. He recently ripped the Wolverines after their stunning loss to Iowa, calling it the worst Michigan loss he had witnessed.

Now one of college football’s loudest Michigan voices is gone from FOX’s Saturday morning stage.

Michigan-Ohio State Rivalry Gets Another Portnoy Chapter

The timing adds another wrinkle.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff is in Minneapolis on Saturday for Michigan’s matchup against Minnesota, meaning Portnoy’s removal immediately takes him off the show ahead of a Wolverines game. Michigan will eventually finish its 2026 regular-season schedule in Columbus against Ohio State on Nov. 28, where Portnoy has already suggested Barstool could make an appearance of its own.

His FOX relationship is not completely finished. The Athletic reported that Wake Up Barstool will continue airing on FS1 and that FOX and Barstool could potentially work together on other programming.

Portnoy just will not be sitting behind the Big Noon Kickoff desk.

And judging by his first response, “Cryin Ryan” is going to hear about that decision for quite some time.